Nissan Titan another step closer to RHD reality

Nissan has continued its push for a right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the recently facelifted Titan despite making no official confirmation just yet.

The topic of much speculation for almost two years now, Nissan Light Commercial Vehicle Vice-President, Francois Bailly, has revealed to carsguide.com.au that Yokohama is “doing its homework” in determining the feasibility of putting the steering wheel on the right-hand-side for key markets outside North America, the most prominent being Australia.

In an extensive interview with the online publication, Nissan Australia Managing Director Stephen Lester said that while no examples of the Titan have been brought into Australia for testing, “given [the] road severity in this country and the use of the vehicle, there’s really no need to do that as part of it”.

“We’re continuing to push on that, to get it here and figure out a way to make it happen. It’s not moving as fast as we’d necessarily like, but that’s part of making sure you’ve got everybody’s confidence,” Lester said.

“I’m willing to invest the time and the energy, and so is the team, in going about it as long as it takes to get the outcome that we want. And nobody has any give up in the process, we’re going to go all the way to the end of the marathon. We will do whatever we can to get it here as quickly as possible”.

Despite remaining mum on the conversion process, and in spite of former Chief Product Planning Manager Pedro de Anda’s comments to drive.com.au last year that a third party wouldn’t be considered, Lester hinted that the Titan could very well be converted by Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar who helped develop the Navara N-Trek Warrior and who has been earmarked for the off-road focused version of the updated Patrol.

“More than likely it will sit with local conversion, but that won’t come to any surprise to anybody that’s familiar with a factory line. Nothing is locked in, there are a number of suppliers that can do it or would do it,” Lester continued.

When eventually approved, the Titan will rival the likes of the Chevrolet Silverado and the runaway success Ram 1500 Down Under, both converted by the Walkinshaw Automotive Group and sold by Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) and under the American Special Vehicles banner (ASV) with full support from General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles.

The imminent approval for Australia will therefore open the door for the Titan to be offered in South Africa as an alternative to the Ram that is adapted by Richard’s Bay based US Trucks Sales, however, nothing has yet been mentioned.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.