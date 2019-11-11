Suzuki applies special touches to Swift and Ignis

Suzuki has continued its model onslaught with the latest being three limited edition versions based on the Swift and Ignis.

Differing only on aesthetics, the Special Edition (SE) Swift uses the mid-range GL as a base, and comes with a grille taken from the European-spec models resplendent with blue detailing, black decals and a blue bootlid spoiler, door sills and mirror caps with a Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled touchscreen infotainment system rounding the changes off.

On the Ignis, the SE touches have been applied to the GL as well as the flagship GLX with the former receiving black door cladding, red accents on the grille, black door sills and bespoke red decals, while the latter builds on these by featuring a white surround for the grille, logo bar, fog light surrounds, down the side and on the boot spoiler.

Underneath the bonnet, both continue as is with the 1.2-litre petrol engine continuing to produce 61kW/113Nm, fed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.9 L/100 km for both models.

Priced at R193 900, the Swift GL SE is offered in a choice of two colours; Silky Silver or Arctic While with allocation limited to 50 units each, while the Ignis GL SE retails for R186 400 and has the same colour choices with production set at 25 units each. The Ignis GLX SE is priced at R212 400 and will be decked-out in Tinsel Blue for the first 50 buyers.

Standard on all models is a five year/200 000 km warranty and a two year/30 000 km service plan.

