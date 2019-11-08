Alfa Romeo 4C drives off into the sunset

Having already ended production of the coupe last year, Alfa Romeo has now pulled the plug on not only the Spider variant of the lightweight 4C, but also the nomenclature itself.

Absent from recent leaked presentation documents showing the marque’s future products amidst parent company Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) merging with the PSA Group, the report from motor1.com France states that the 4C, which until last year still appeared on Milan’s future product roster, has been axed with only dealer inventory remaining.

It’s axing, as well as Alfa cancelling the still-born replacements for the 8C and GTV earlier this month, leaves the aging Giulietta, Giulia and Stelvio as the sole models within the marque’s line-up, with the production Tonale compact SUV forecasted to touch down next year followed by a B-segment SUV in 2022.

Unveiled in 2013 with the Spider following two years later, the 4C boasted a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, sheet moulded composite body and an aluminium subframe that resulted in it weighing 895 kg in coupe guise. The focus on weight saving also extended to the steering that lacked power assistance, while the Brembo brakes contained aluminium that resulted in a two kilogram weigh loss per disc.

Powered by the same 177kW/350Nm 1750 turbocharged engine as the Giulietta QV, albeit ticking the scales at 22 kg less, the 4C could accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 258 km/h. A six-speed TCT gearbox was entrusted with sending the amount twist to the rear wheels, with the three mode Alfa DNA selector benefitting from a model bespoke Race mode.

