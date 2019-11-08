Rolls-Royce Cullinan exposes its Black side

The fourth model after the Dawn, Ghost and Wraith to wear the Black Badge designation, the upgrades applied, externally, consists of a hand-polished black paint coat, a darkened Spirit of Ecstasy logo, black chrome detailing, two-tone dark silver and black 22-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out tips for the dual exhaust outlets.

Inside, the Black touches includes an all-black interior contrasted by Forged Yellow accents on the seats, doors and dashboard, so-called Technical Carbon gloss inlays and the starlight headliner made up of 1 344 diodes that can be adjusted to showcase a shooting star display. As ever though, the Black Badge will have a vast array of options ranging from the exterior to the interior regarding colours and trim pieces to suite buyer preference.

Up front, the Black Badge retains the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine from the Phantom, but upgraded from 420kW/850Nm to 441 kW or 600 PS with torque rising to 900 Nm.

Mated to all four wheels via a satellite-linked ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox with a special Low function that ups the exhaust note, the Black also comes with upgraded brakes to aid stopping power, although in typical Rolls-Royce fashion, no performance figures were revealed.

Already on sale in the United States, the Black Badge retails from $382 000 (R5 66 4907), but expect it to arrive in South Africa next year with pricing to be announced.

