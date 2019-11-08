Nissan Micra coming with more punch

The recipient of an extensive mechanical upgrade back in January, Nissan South Africa has officially announced availability of the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine in the Micra.

On par to replace the current 898 cc motor, an engine shared with the previous generation Renault Clio, the all-new three-pot, according to Nissan, has been developed closely with the 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder used some Renault products as well as in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatch and sedan, B-Class, CLA and GLB, and produces 85kW/180Nm.

Powering the N-Sport derivative in Europe, the engine also comes with an overboost function that raises torque to 200 Nm for brief moments, resulting in a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint of 9.9 seconds. Based on the launch details from Europe, the engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only in place of the 898 cc’s five-speed ‘box.

Final specification details and price will only be announced closer to the local launch date.

