Nissan Micra coming with more punch

Charl Bosch
Engine also comes with an overboost function that raises torque to 200 Nm

The recipient of an extensive mechanical upgrade back in January, Nissan South Africa has officially announced availability of the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine in the Micra.

On par to replace the current 898 cc motor, an engine shared with the previous generation Renault Clio, the all-new three-pot, according to Nissan, has been developed closely with the 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder used some Renault products as well as in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatch and sedan, B-Class, CLA and GLB, and produces 85kW/180Nm.

Powering the N-Sport derivative in Europe, the engine also comes with an overboost function that raises torque to 200 Nm for brief moments, resulting in a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint of 9.9 seconds. Based on the launch details from Europe, the engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only in place of the 898 cc’s five-speed ‘box.

Final specification details and price will only be announced closer to the local launch date.

