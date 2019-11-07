Isuzu locks in more traction for MU-X

Isuzu has given its body-on frame SUV alternative to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, the MU-X, added traction in the form of an Eaton sourced mechanical locking rear differential.

Available as an option on the 4×2 and 4×4 models, the MLocker emulates the workings of a limited slip differential in everyday conditions, but locks fully without driver intervention when a loss of traction is detected on slippery surfaces.

Disengaging at speeds above 30 km/h without affecting the relative safety systems, the MLocker is priced at R11 500 which, when equipped, takes pricing for the two-wheel-drive to R605 400 and R669 300 for the four-wheel-drive version.

