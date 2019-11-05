Suzuki Jimny pick-up stopped before making any tracks

Suzuki has reiterated comments made earlier this year that it has no plans on introducing an open-deck, double cab version of the popular Jimny anytime soon.

In an interview with Australia’s carsales.com.au in January, Suzuki Australia General Manager, Michael Pachota, said the idea of a pick-up Jimny along the lines of the Jimny Sierra Pick Up Style concept (pictured) that bowed at the Tokyo Auto Salon mere days after, could prove to be a success despite the sole factory in Japan being unable to keep up with global demand.

“Australian consumers can’t wait to get their hands on a ute version, so I’m pushing very hard with the factory to try and get that into Australia,” Pachota said at the time.

Subsequently, an unnamed Suzuki Australia spokesperson has poured cold water on the prospects of a pick-up Jimny by confirming to carsguide.com.au at the Tokyo Motor Show that, “we can’t talk about future plans, but it’s not something I’ve heard of. It’s not on the agenda”.

The rebuke effectively eliminates Suzuki from offering a modern day pick-up to replace the archaic SJ410/413 based Maruti Gypsy sold in India, and also a global model last represented by a Equator, a rebadged version of the D40 Nissan Navara that left production seven years ago.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.