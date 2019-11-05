Kia Seltos local debut happening this month

Kia Motors South Africa has confirmed that its rival for the Volkswagen T-Cross, Mazda CX-3, Ford EcoSport and sister brand Hyundai’s forthcoming Venue, the Seltos, will make its official debut in the second half of this month.

Set to be sourced from the Anantapur Plant in the Indian state of Andra Pradesh, the Korean automaker has remained mum on exact details and pricing of its newest SUV, although in Europe and Australia, power will be supplied by a choice of two petrol engines, a 110 kW normally aspirated 2.0-litre and a 130 kW 1.6 T-GDI, while diesel motivation comes from a 100 kW 1.6 CRDI. Transmission options meanwhile consists out of a six-speed automatic, a seven-speed dual-clutch or a CVT with no manual having been mentioned at the model’s official unveiling in June.

While only to be confirmed at the local launch, chances are that both petrol options will be offered with the 2.0-litre featuring the CVT and the 1.6 T-GDI the seven-speed dual-clutch, while the CRDI will remain forbidden fruit. Like the T-Cross, drive will be routed to the front wheels only in spite of all-wheel-drive being available elsewhere.

