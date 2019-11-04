Toyota Land Cruiser 300 coming in 2020, all-new Prado in 2021

After a false start at the Tokyo Motor Show where it exhibited no new models despite prior reports of it doing the opposite, Toyota has now indicated that it will only reveal the highly awaited Land Cruiser 300 in August next year.

Based on the report from Japan’s Best Car, the 300 will be followed a year later by an all-new Prado with both set to be underpinned by a variation of the TNGA platform. As before, the Prado will provide seating for five or seven and the 300 for eight, though the mentioned platform will be reconfigured in order to support a ladder-frame chassis.

Although the publication reports that the Prado will retain the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine and the 2.7-litre petrol for Japan, it states that the 300 will utilise a 4.0-litre V6 motor and not the rumoured 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre twin-turbocharged V6 used in the Lexus LS 500.

Expect more details to be unearthed in the coming weeks and months though as well as possible pre-production spy images.

