Nissan Design boss confirms all-new Patrol is being developed

Having unveiled the facelift Patrol less than two months ago, Nissan has officially confirmed that an all-new model is being developed for possible introduction in 2022.

In an interview with Australia’s motoring.com.au at the recent Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan Global Senior Vice President for Design, Alfonso Albaisa, said that work has already started on the next generation of models, with a replacement for the soon-to-be decade old Y62 Patrol being one of them.

“We have the Nissan Patrol. It’s one of the oldest names in the world. It is 70 years old. It is one of the longest lasting names. This is going to come our way and what an honour to do that,” he said.

While details surrounding the newcomer are completely unknown, the Australia online publication claims that it will follow the same path as its arch rival, the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, in adopting a smaller engine, perhaps a V6, in place of the current 5.6-litre petrol V8.

What is unlikely to change though is the use of the ladder-frame chassis also used by the Nissan Titan and Titan XD in North America, which will reportedly hamper the long overdue replacement for the recently discontinued Mitsubishi Pajero that was allegedly slated to use the same underpinnings, but which will allegedly switch over to a unibody construction.

The new platform will therefore also result in a significant weight reduction over the Y62 claimed to be in the region of 500 kg, while Nissan’s latest ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system could also be included.

Aside from the Patrol, Albaisa also confirmed prior reports that replacements for the dated 370Z and GT-R, as well as an all-new Murano and Qashqai are being developed although no further details were revealed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.