Confirmed: Next BMW 2 Series coupe will remain rear-wheel-drive

In a confirmation of recent comments and online speculation, the Product Manager responsible for the BMW 2 Series has stated that the incoming coupe version will remain rear-wheel-drive with the M2 set to be carried over as well.

While the recently launched 2 Series Gran Coupe comes underpinned by the 1 Series’ FAAR front-wheel-drive platform, Gernot Stuhl told Autocar that there are no plans in place for the two-door derivative to go the same route.

According to Stuhl, the coupe will have a “different architecture” compared to the 1 Series and Gran Coupe, as research had shown that its rear-wheel-drive layout mattered more to buyers than the prospect of the One now being front-wheel-drive.

Denouncing the introduction of a full M-model positioned above the M235i Gran Coupe, Stuhl however told the British publication that, “there will still be a hardcore BMW M2 for those that want it” when the new coupe makes its anticipated debut next year or in early 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.