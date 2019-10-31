Oil-burning Opel Crossland X aiming for the long X-Y haul

In the current realms of the automotive landscape, the terms ‘‘diesel” and ‘‘MPV’’ are not exactly in-vogue denominators as they have mostly been replaced by ‘‘electric’’ or ‘‘hybrid’’ as well as ‘‘crossover/MPV’’. Not that Opel seems to have noticed.

One of the first models to emerge from the Blitz’s takeover by the PSA Group two years ago, the Crossland X in effect fills the position left vacant by the Meriva, and while Rüsselsheim maintains that the sister model to the Peugeot 2008 is more crossover than MPV, it is not hard to spot where the greater emphasis has been placed on.

Until now only offered with petrol power, local distributor and importer Unitrans Motors made the surprise reveal in June of a diesel Crossland X, the first Opel passenger vehicle to be sold in South Africa with an oil-burner since the fourth generation Corsa departed five years ago.

The Crossland X is therefore the yardstick model within the economy-minded Opel range but despite this, it proved to be something of a hit-and-miss affair when it arrived for the obligatory seven-day rendezvous. Like its bigger sibling, the Grandland X, the Crossland X is styled to be more of the conservative offering with traditional German common sense, while the 2008 adds a touch of flair and French quirk in spite of both using the PF1 platform and drivetrain.

In spite of the familiar Opel family grille with the chrome blitz logo and winglet elements, angular headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs, floating C-pillar and contrasting gloss black roof, the Crossland X plays it a bit too safe with the nondescript white paint finish and 16- inch alloy wheels not helping to spruce the looks up much.

In a rare occurrence, the rear facia rates as the most pleasing design aspect with the oversized, clear lens taillight clusters, V-pattern above the number plate cavity and integrated boot spoiler being key factors in preventing the Crossland X from fading into the background.

More familiar is the interior that is instantly recognisable as that of an Opel, devoid of the complicated and fussy layout reminiscent of the Peugeot. While mirrored on the Astra and Grandland X, the ease of use and basic but functional minimalist layout is spoilt by too many cheap-feeling surfaces and scratchy plastics that does its premium aspirations no good at all.

Adding to this is the seven-inch Intellilink touchscreen infotainment system that can be a faff at times, but with familiarisation becomes easy to use and comes with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Being the Enjoy, the diesel misses out on satellite navigation although a reverse camera is optional.

The biggest strength of the Crossland X is of course practicality where its resemblance to the iconic US Airstream caravan pays the biggest deviance. Although the rear seats lack a central armrest that could prove annoying on longer journeys, the amount of head-and-legroom is remarkable with the cloth chairs also proving to be comfortable and with enough support.

As per its target market, ISOFIX mounting points are included. Just as impressive is the boot that swallows 410 litres of luggage, but with the rear seats dropped, this expands to a capacious 1 255-litres. As a bonus, the actual boot floor boasts a removable board that allows for items to be stored underneath and out of sight of prying eyes. A full-size steel spare is located underneath the body.

In terms of equipment, the Enjoy comes with a six-speaker sound system, electric windows all around, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, cruise control, rain sense wipers, front fog lights, auto on/off headlights, a tyre pressure monitor and heated electric mirrors. On the safety front, the airbag count stand at six with additional features being Park Assist, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Programme, Lane Departure Warning, traction control and ABS with EBD and BAS.

Sadly, the Crossland X’s new powertrain is most disappointing. Shared with the 2008 and the Combo twins, the PSA-sourced 1.6-litre oil-burner punches out 68kW/230Nm, which appears underpowered when tasked with moving 1 255kg along. Hailing from a bygone era, the engine emits a rather agricultural soundtrack and is hampered by too much turbo-lag despite feeling willing once the torque peak kicks-in at 1 750 rpm. The worst is the five-speed manual gearbox that has a similar grating sensation to the six-speed of the Corsa GSI, as well as a long-throw feel.

Of course, this is likely to be of little concern to many buyers who will want the Crossland X for its efficiency, which came to 6.3l/100 km over the weeklong stay. It is worth mentioning though that this, while far off of the claimed 5.4l/100 km, was achieved during the daily commute and in the urban jungle where the light steering and commendable ride will sweeten the deal further.

While most certainly not immune to its shortcomings, the Crossland X 1.6 TD Enjoy is nonetheless an honest package that plays its biggest strength in being a family vehicle with enough kit, oodles of space and the inherent frugality of that diesel engine. Add the R349 000 asking price into the equation and you have a commendable people hauler that will prove sufficient for the masses.

