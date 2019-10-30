 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Motoring News 30.10.2019 10:01 am

All-new BMW 1 Series debuts at celebratory M Festival

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
All-new BMW 1 Series debuts at celebratory M Festival

What we can say is that the ride quality and premium feel really were outstanding in the new 118i

Back in the day, BMWs with the letter M were quite scarce. It didn’t matter how nice your everyday 3 Series was, it could never top the M3. The styling, the sound, the performance … you name it, it was the envy of any suburb. And in appreciating the value of the M performance brand, BMW has over the years expanded the letter into something bigger – and more affordable. Nowadays you can opt for an M upgrade in almost any model. They start with the optional M styling and sport packs, have various derivatives across model ranges – like...
Related Stories
BMW M3/M4 reveal pushed back to 2021 29.10.2019
New BMW CEO u-turns on i3’s axing 22.10.2019
All-new BMW 2 Series arrives as Gran Coupe sedan 18.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.