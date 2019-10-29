Next Nissan X-Trail confirmed to underpin new Mitsubishi Outlander

In production since 2013, Nissan has started pre-production testing of the all-new fourth generation X-Trail reportedly out next year.

Captured by caradvice.com.au undergoing testing, the heavily disguised prototype bears a recognisable silhouette to the current model, but with obvious nods to the recently unveiled Juke such as the latest V-motion grille, split headlights and what appears to be a rear facia design similar to the previous generation Toyota RAV4.

The Australian online platform as has managed to sneak a peak of the interior too where the entire layout and design is new in the form of a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, what appears to be touch-pad switches for the climate control, an all-digital instrument cluster, stubby gear lever similar to that of the Volvo XC90, a new steering wheel and a rotary dial seemingly for the drive mode selector.

Although technical details are still unknown, a fresh report from Japan’s response.jp, who also released a render of what the X-Trail could look like, claims that the newcomer will be based on the same platform as the next Mitsubishi Outlander due out at the same time.

The claim therefore confirms comments made last year by then Mitsubishi Chief Operating Officer, Trevor Mann, who told Thailand’s AutonetMagz.com that, “the latest generation of Mitsubishi Outlander in 2021 will be Mitsubishi’s first car to share many things with Renault Nissan, especially engines”.

In a move that will see the ASX, known as the Outlander Sport in North America and the RVR in Japan, switch the Juke’s platform, the Renault Trafic spawning a Mitsubishi badged van for Australasia and the Renault Alaskan moving to the underpinnings of the next Mitsubishi Triton, the X-Trail, known as the Rogue in the United States, could introduce Nissan’s latest e-Power powerunit where the on-board battery is charged solely by the internal combustion engine without the need to be plugged-in.

A setup that first debuted on the Note e-Power in Japan last year, the electric motor is also the sole motivator of the wheels and, according to Nissan, provides smoother acceleration and increased consumption while giving better response.

Whereas the e-Power unit in the Note and recently updated Serena consists out of a 1.2-litre petrol engine teamed with the electric motor, the unit in the X-Trail will be bigger and with more than the mentioned powerunit’s 100kW/320Nm. Expect conventional normally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines, as well as a turbodiesel, to be offered as well.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.