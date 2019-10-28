Concept Daihatsu DN Trec bows in Japan as revitalised Rocky

Toyota affiliate, Daihatsu, has unveiled the production version of the DN Trec concept at the Tokyo Motor Show under a familiar moniker.

The second model after the recently unveiled Yaris/Vitz to ride on the all-new GA-B platform, which in Daihatsu speak is referred to as Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), the small SUV brings back the Rocky name after 17 years, with Toyota set to sell a rebadged version in some markets as the Raize.

Anticipated to the replace the Terios, otherwise known as the Toyota Rush, the Rocky measures five millimetres below the crucial 4 000 mm overall length mark for market such as India, with a wheelbase of 2 525 mm, height of 1 695 mm and width of 1 620 mm.

Tipping the scales at 980 kg and incorporating styling from the Fortuner, Mahindra KUV 100 NXT, Audi Q3 and even the concept Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Rocky boasts features such as LED headlights and daytime running diodes, 17-inch alloy wheels, a contrasting roof, cladding on the wheel arches and doors, and faux vents integrated into the rear bumper.

Inside, and likely depending on the trim level, the interior come trimmed in grey with the centre console housing a freestanding eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver, which sits on top of hexagonal air vents with the gear lever bearing similarities to that of the Toyota RAV4.

Up front, and like the DN Trec, the Rocky comes powered by a single petrol engine; a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder that produces 72kW/140Nm hooked to a CVT. For now, drive will be routed to the front wheels only.

In Japan, sales of the Rocky will commence next month, though only in 2020 for markets such as India where it will be badged as the Raise. At present, it remains to be seen whether Toyota will bring the Rocky to South Africa as the Raise where it will rival the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Volkswagen T-Cross and the incoming Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos.

(Note: images by Naoki Yukioka for response.jp)

