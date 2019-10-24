Nissan LCV boss says future of X-Class resides with Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has once again declined to comment on reports that the much maligned X-Class is on the chopping block, merely stating that the future of its first ever pick-up remains “under review”.

The three-pointed star’s comments comes mere hours after recently appointed Nissan Light Commercial Vehicle Vice-President, Francois Bailly, reportedly told gathering media at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday that Yokohama is “doing our best to help [Mercedes] and that’s about it”.

“Mercedes did their first pick-up truck with us, I think it’s a very interesting product. They have their own objective, their own customers and so on. It’s for them to manage to the best of their ability,” caradvice.com.au quoted him as saying of the X-Class that shares its platform and drivetrain with the Navara and Renault Alaskan.

Pressed about the X-Class’ future, which come into spotlight three months ago after a report by Automotive News Europe revealed that only 16 700 units have been sold in key markets since its debut two years ago, Bailly told the Australian online publication that, “I would need to ask you to check with them. It’s their decision to see what is their portfolio going forward. It’s for them to tell us what they want to do”.

In a subsequent statement send to both caradvice.com.au and carsguide.com.au, Mercedes-Benz Australia stated that, “The X-Class ex-Barcelona for Europe and overseas remains a part of our product portfolio. Although we know that the ute plays a very important role in some key markets like Australia, it is a niche product for our overall worldwide product portfolio. So we continuously review and analyse which further role the X-Class will play in our product portfolio. We kindly ask you for your understanding that we do not provide any further comments”.

The latest rebuttal about the X-Class also comes after Mercedes-Benz Vans Communications Chief, Andrea Eberhardt, told the latter at the Frankfurt Motor Show last month that, “We currently have an X-Class in market, and we are of course interested in finding as many customers for it as possible. That’s all we can say”.

