Motoring News 24.10.2019 08:47 am

New T-Cross another winner for Volkswagen

Jaco van der Merwe
The hype Volkswagen has created around its latest offering has worked

There is a reason why Volkswagen sells around 5 000 Polos and Polo Vivos every month. They offer good value and South Africans love the brand. And, like any ambitious manufacturer, Volkswagen realises the importance of evolving with the times. Already owning the hatchback segment, Volkswagen has now targeted the only other area that has shown growth over the last few years – SUVs. With the premium Touareg and Mzansi’s favourite compact SUV, the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace, already in its stable, Volkswagen is now following the world trend of a smaller SUV with the introduction of the T-Cross. The...
