Longer Land Rover Defender 130 will become a reality

Despite ruling out an entry into the lucrative pick-up segment last month, Land Rover will indeed offer a 130 variant of the all-new Defender with seating for eight come 2021.

Based on a report from Britain’s Autocar, the 130 will make its debut in the second quarter of next year before going on sale in 2021, with leaked details back in July suggesting that it will have an overall length of 5 100 mm, a wheelbase of 3 022 mm, width of 1 999 mm and height of 1 915 mm.

As with previous generations, the 130 will sit above the 90 and 110 derivatives and, according to the publication, spawn a possible series of performance models developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) divisions.

At present though, the 130 will offer the same choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powerunits as its siblings, all hooked to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, and likely the same choice of trim levels, namely base, S, SE, HSE, X and First Edition with the additional option of the Urban, Country, Explorer and Adventure accessory packs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.