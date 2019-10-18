All-new BMW 2 Series arrives as Gran Coupe sedan

After an apparent online leak earlier this week, BMW has officially revealed its rival to the Mercedes-Benz CLA and Audi A3 Sedan, the brand-new 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The smallest model from Munich to wear the Gran Coupe moniker, the 2 Series makes use of the FAAR platform that underpins the new 1 Series, meaning that drive is routed to the front wheels and not the rear like the outgoing, rear-wheel-drive coupe and cabriolet Two.

Measuring 4 526 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 670 mm, height of 1 420 mm and width of 1 800 mm, the Gran Coupe incorporates styling from its sibling at the front, while the rear mirrors that of the 8 Series Gran Coupe with BMW claiming a boot space of 430-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat in place.

Aside from the exterior, the interior is lifted from the 1 Series with tech consisting of the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with 7.0 operating system and Gesture Control, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as part of the BMW Live and Live Cockpit Professional setups, an optional 9.2-inch colour Heads-Up Display and an array of material and trim piece options.

In terms of equipment, the Gran Coupe’s feature list, either standard or optional, includes LED headlights, a panoramic roof, alloy wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 19-inches, Active Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, an optional 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system, Park Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclists Detection and Lane Change Warning.

Made mostly out of aluminium and high-strength steel with the option of three suspension choices; standard, M Sport and Adaptive M Sport, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, in Germany, will come in five trim grades; base, Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport with the performance M235i xDrive rounding the range off.

Motivation meanwhile will come from a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines and one turbodiesel, the former paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch, the diesel to an eight-speed Steptronic ‘box and the M235i to the sports focused version of the latter automatic.

On the petrol front, the 218i kicks the line-up off with its 1.5-litre three-cylinder producing 103kW/220Nm, allowing it to reach 100 km/h from standstill in 8.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 215 km/h. Next up, the 228i xDrive employs a 2.0-litre delivering 170kW/350Nm, which results in a limited top speed of 243 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. It will however only be offered in the United States.

As mentioned, the flagship model comes in the shape of the M235i xDrive that boasts bespoke exterior detailing, revised suspension and chassis, M Sport brakes and steering, a mechanical Torsen limited slip differential, plus unique interior fittings such as the M Sport steering wheel, M Sport seats and M branded door sills.

Powered by the same 225kW/450Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the X2 M35i and M135i, the M235i will race from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds or 4.8 seconds with the optional M Performance Package that includes Launch Control, and hit the electronic buffers at 250 km/h. As indicated by its name, the M235i sends it power to all four wheels.

The sole oil-burning model, the 220d utilises a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that punches out 140kW/400Nm, meaning a top speed of 235 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds with a claimed consumption of 4.2 L/100 km.

On course to make its official public unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month with sales commencing in March next year, production will take place at BMW’s Leipzig Plant with pricing kicking off at €31 950 (R526 883) for the 218i, €39 900 (R657 986) for the 220d and at €51 900 (R855 877) for the M235i xDrive. No local market availability has yet been made.

