Toyota Avanza goes under the knife

The recipient of a safety spec upgrade two years ago, Toyota has afforded its popular Avanza with another round of updates, albeit only for the flagship TX derivative.

Now easily distinguishable from the base S and mid-range SX, the TX boasts a redesigned front facia mirroring that of the Vellfire in that the headlights feature a split LED design and the bumper restyled, while the chrome logo strip is thicker and the fog light bezels revised.

At the rear, the similarities with its sibling continues in the shape of new lights with clear clusters, a new boot spoiler, chrome detailing and turbine-style 15-inch alloy wheels with the changes rounded off by the addition of a new colour, Fervent Blue, that joins Tusk White, Graphite Grey, Quicksilver Metallic and Gold Leaf Metallic.

The interior meanwhile has also been given a sprucing-up with the upholstery colour switching from light to dark grey based on customer feedback, while the centre console has been tweaked to accommodate push-button controls for the now digital heating and ventilation system.

No changes have been made to each model’s spec though and indeed the engine line-up, which is again made up of a 1.3-litre petrol producing 70kW/121Nm and a 1.5-litre petrol outputting 77kW/136Nm. Drive is once again routed to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, or an optional four-speed automatic on the SX.

A three year/100 000 km warranty and four-service/60 000 km service plan is included across the Avanza range.

PRICING

Avanza 1.3 S – R238 500

Avanza 1.3 S Panel Van – R244 000

Avanza 1.3 SX – R256 200

Avanza 1.5 SX – R263 900

Avanza 1.5 SX AT – R283 800

Avanza 1.5 TX – R307 500

