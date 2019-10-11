Limited run Ford Mustang R-Track the supercharged pony only Australia can have

A key market where sales have remained strong since its right-hand-drive debut in 2015, Ford has unveiled a limited edition version of the Mustang destined for Australia only.

Developed in conjunction with Ford approved, Melbourne-based engineering firm, Herrod Performance, the R-Track comes powered by the regular GT’s 5.0-litre Coyote V8, but upgraded thanks to a stage three 2.65-litre Roush supercharger that lifts power from 339kW/556Nm to 522kW/830Nm.

Slightly down on the 527 kW produced by the supercharged Roush RS3 Mustang sold in South Africa, the R-Track will reportedly race from 0-100 km/h in ‘around four seconds’ but will be offered solely with a six-speed manual gearbox as the 10-speed automatic has been ruled out.

Aesthetically, the R-Track rides as standard on 19-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, with further changes being a bespoke rear spoiler, larger front air intakes and a 20 mm drop in ride height thanks to be standard fitment of Ford Performance springs that works together with the MagneRide adaptive suspension.

Adding to these are Ford Performance adjustable stabiliser bars, an aluminium intercooler and full-face radiator plus a Herrod developed exhaust. Aside from the novel gear knob, no changes to the interior or spec have been made from the GT.

More than likely set to rival the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 converted Down Under by Holden’s Special Vehicles division, the Mustang R-Track will be limited to 500 units only and retail from $99 980 (R1 008 243) with production commencing next year near the Broadmeadows assembly plant that produced the Falcon from 1960 to 2016.

