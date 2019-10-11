Audi introduces segment first ten year maintenance plan

Audi South Africa has upgraded its Freeway Plan across its entire model line-up “to give the customer the best value in terms of peace of mind motoring”.

As such, the plan gives buyers the option of extending the plan from the current five year/100 000 km maintenance and service plan, to 10 year/300 000 km. Included in the plan is servicing, wear and tear, protection against potential workshop defectives, replacing or repairs of parts not in violation of Audi approved spares, plus the Audi Assist roadside assistance.

“We are all aware that vehicles become costly to look after as they become older. At Audi we have also acknowledged that general consumer spending pressures have resulted in longer ownership cycles,” Audi South Africa Managing Director Trevor Hill said in a statement.

“For this reason the newly launched Audi Freeway Plan extension is great value for those customers wanting the added peace of mind when owning and looking after their Audi vehicle”.

