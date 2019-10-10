Nissan Australia keen on making a Patrol Warrior

The Managing Director of Nissan Australia has hinted that the hardcore Warrior moniker could be expanded to include more models, the next reportedly being the facelifted Patrol.

Speaking to carsguide.com.au at the unveiling of the Navara N-Trek Warrior, Stephen Lester said that an even more off-road focused version of the iconic Patrol is “certainly under investigation”, although not immediately as the upgraded version will only arrive Down Under in December

“We have a perfect validation point for what we can make happen, and what looks great. We have to remember to create something that a customer wants, that a customer says ‘not only do I like the way that looks, but it actually is meeting what I’m expecting or what need I have’ and that’s where this, is certainly a perfect validation point for us,” Lester said.

“We wouldn’t do anything with the outgoing version, that would be a little too quick of a turnaround. For sure it will be on the new one. We’ve had a lot of initial discussions, but without having the car physically and in spec, it’s been tough for Premcar to do much without physically being able to get behind the nuts and bolts”.

Lester’s reference to Premcar has thus seemingly confirmed that the Melbourne-based engineering firm will be tasked with converting the Patrol to Warrior form, although it is reported that the model will only make its debut in around 12 months’ time.

