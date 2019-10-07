Renault Kwid, Sandero and Clio now standard with 12 month’s free insurance

Renault South Africa has introduced a new 12 month free comprehensive insurance plan across the Kwid, Sandero and Clio ranges with immediate effect.

Part of the French automaker’s #GetCloser initiative, the plan adds to the five year/150 000 km warranty offered on all the mentioned models, as well as the two year/30 000 km service plan on the Sandero and the three year/45 000 km service plan on the Clio.

“Through this offering, we are supporting 1st time buyers and cash-conscious consumers to gain access to affordable mobility, by reducing the cost of total vehicle ownership,” the automaker said in a statement.

