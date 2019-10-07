Days numbered for Peugeot’s legendary GTi

While United Kingdom sister brand Vauxhall is reportedly mulling the return of the VXR moniker for the new Corsa in 2021, which could result in Opel reviving the OPC designation, a new report from the UK has claimed that Peugeot won’t be breathing new life into the iconic GTi badge for the next performance 208.

According to Auto Express, the current flagship 208, the all-electric e-208, will spawn a more powerful model under the Peugeot Sport Engineered banner and not GTi, allegedly due to the aforementioned engine that also tops the Corsa range in the e-Corsa.

The badge has however attracted criticism from Peugeot UK who are keen to keep the fabled name with Porsche’s use of the Turbo denominator for the all-electric Taycan being cited as an example for retaining the GTi badge.

