Isuzu D-Max dons the Black Edition suit

Initially launched last year as the more upscale version of the popular KB X-Rider, Isuzu Motors South Africa has re-launched the X-Rider Black Edition has part of the renamed D-Max range.

Aside from the facelift introduced in October last year that saw the KB moniker being replaced by the global D-Max denominator after a near 40 year local market run, the Black is once again based on the two-wheel-drive double cab X-Rider and like its KB forbearer, mainly has a number of interior and exterior tweaks.

On the outside, the Black comes finished in a model specific colour called Black Meet Kettle, with additional changes over the standard X-Rider consisting of black roof rails, side steps and an X-Rider branded sports bar, a black grille with red ISUZU badging, projector-type headlights with integrated daytime running LED, a blacked-out B-pillar, black tonneau cover, a black front skidplate, black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber all-terrain rubber with red centre caps, and X-Rider badges on the front doors and tailgate.

Inside, the changes are more prevalent than those of not only the standard X-Rider, but also the KB equivalent, the most noticeable being the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the old LCD audio display.

The sole 2.5-litre model within the D-Max range to receive this, the system comes with Bluetooth and USB, while other unique touches include black leather seats with X-Rider branded front headrests, a black leather wrapped steering and gear lever with red stitching, black detailing around the air vents and on the centre console, and black door inserts with X-Rider decals.

In terms of spec, the sound system now boasts six-speakers instead of two, while the rear window comes with a sliding option as opposed to being fixed. Further items comprise of electric windows all around, keyless entry, a tow bar, front fog lights, electric mirrors, a tilt adjustable steering column, air-conditioning, ABS with EBD and BAS, dual front airbags, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Descent Control and an optional rear diff-lock.

The switch from KB to D-Max has however had no effect on the Black’s drivetrain where the long-serving 2.5-litre D-TEQ turbodiesel engine sends its 100kW/320Nm to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Claimed consumption is 7.7 L/100 km with Isuzu claiming a payload of 1 011 kg, ground clearance of 225 mm and tow rating of 750 kg for an unbraked trailer and 2 100 kg for a braked trailer.

Likely to be the swansong special edition version of the locally built D-Max following the first teaser images of the all-new model debuting later this month, the Black has a sticker price of R462 000 and comes as standard with a five year/120 000 km warranty plus a five year/90 000 km service plan.

