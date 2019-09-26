Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback returns from the RS finishing school

Audi has completed the all-new Q3 and its coupe-styled sibling, the Q3 Sportback, off by revealing the performance RS models ahead of their European market debuts at the end of this year.

In traditional RS form, both variants are easily distinguishable from their ‘normal’ siblings in the fitment of the gloss black Singleframe grille with its honeycomb pattern, a reshaped front bumper with wider side air intakes offset by boomerang-shaped blades finished in either matte aluminium or gloss black, flared wheel arches, a gloss black roof spoiler, a RS-specific rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, oval tipped exhaust outlets and 20-inch or 21-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels.

Inside, the interior’s transformation is more restrained with the inclusion of RS graphics and dials for the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster, RS sport seats trimmed in black leather and Alcantara or in fine Nappa leather with a RS honeycomb design pattern, the RS flat bottom steering wheel with redesigned paddle shifters and Audi Sport branded illuminated door sills.

As an option, buyers can choose from two RS design packages that adds red or blue inserts on the floor mats, steering wheel and gear lever together Alcantara on the latter pair, while the extended design package adds these same coloured inlays to the door panels and armrest. Available with a completely black interior finish for the first time, buyers can also opt for anthracite, carbon and piano-key black or aluminium trim pieces to round the interior off.

Sitting 10 mm closer to the ground than the regular Q3 and Q3 Sportback thanks to the standard RS sport suspension, both models are outfitted with upgraded brakes made up of a red or black coloured six-piston ventilated and perforated caliper setup at the front with the discs measuring 375 mm and the non-perforated rears 310 mm.

From the options list though, the grey, red or blue full carbon ceramic stoppers also utilise aluminium in their design with the front discs measuring 380 mm and the rears the same 310 mm as the regular steel options.

In addition to the optional and being equipped as standard with a reworked steering system, the RS Dynamic Chassis Control system is offered as an option that works together with the RS sport suspension plus to adjust the ride depending on the surface.

Up front, Audi has made no changes to the RS Q3’s punch by retaining the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine from the TT RS and outgoing RS3 that produces 294kW/480Nm. Connected to the seven-speed S tronic gearbox, and with Ingolstadt’s famed quattro all-wheel-drive system in place, both the RS Q3 and the Sportback will reach 100 km/h from naught in 4.5 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h or 280 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package.

Going on sale with a choice of eight colours, including two new hues, Nardo Grey and Kyalami Green, the RS Q3 will sport a price tag of €63 500 (R1 047 587) in Germany with the RS Q3 Sportback being priced at €65 000 (R1 072 333). Audi South Africa has however confirmed on its official Instagram page that will become available next year.

