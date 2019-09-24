Next Toyota GT86/Subaru BRZ will remain free breathing with more power

With its sports car line-up for the next three years now an open secret, a follow-up report from Japan has shed more light on the second generation Toyota GT86 and its mechanically identical twin, the Subaru BRZ, ahead of their anticipated debuts in 2021.

According to Best Car, the joint development of both models will continue under the newly introduced ‘860B’ internal designation with Impreza Development Head, Kazuhiro Abe, reportedly replacing Supra Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada as project head.

Externally, both models are expected to feature an evolutionary design over their respective predecessors, while the interior is likely to be new with upgraded features as well as safety and driver assistance systems.

The biggest change is however expected to take place underneath the skin where apart from a new suspension, the GT86/BRZ will dispense with the 2.0-litre flat-four Boxer engine in favour of a bigger 2.4-litre flat-four once again sourced from Subaru.

As indicated previously, the 2.4 will be part of the same FA family as the current 2.0-litre, but will continue to breathe normally without the assistance of a turbocharger like it is does in the Legacy, Outback and Ascent sold in North America. The eschewing of forced induction will see power drop from 191kW/376Nm to 162kW/240Nm, an uptake of 20kW/35Nm over the current 2.0-litre GT86/BRZ, with efficiency and emissions being cited as key aspects.

Aside from the engine, power will still go to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, though the publication claims that more is to come with the possible availability of a GT86 GRMN and a BRZ STI at a later stage.

In term of dimensions, the overall length will be stretched by 10 mm to 4 250 mm, while the width will increase by five millimetres to 1 775 mm and the height also by five millimetres to 1 315 mm. Although the 2 750 mm wheelbase will be retained, the overall weight will be cut by 10 kg despite the 400 cc increase in displacement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.