Cancelled Jaguar C-X75 set for production as next F-Type

The highly acclaimed Jaguar C-X75 concept is reportedly set to make its long awaited debut within the next few years, albeit as the replacement for the current F-Type.

Although it was reported last year that Jaguar had submitted a trademark application to the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office for the J-Type moniker that supposedly would replace the F-Type, Britain’s Autocar has now alleged that the shelved gas-turbine powered C-X75 will become the F-Type, complete with a mid-engine layout.

“There’s still a formula within Jaguar for a front-mid-engined car. I have a preference for mid-engined cars. It’s certainly something I would like to see,” former Jaguar Director of Design, Ian Callum, was quoted as saying.

In addition to the mid-engine layout, which confirms the J-Type claims, the publication also alleges that the F-Type could feature a hybrid drivetrain, which, according, to Callum, could influence the final look.

“For an electric sports car, you could make a shape like [the C-X75] with the batteries in a T or H-shape through the middle. Or you could make it as a longitudinal internal-combustion mid-engined car. It would be short enough. So the style won’t dictate the drivetrain, but the drivetrain may dictate the style,” he said.

While the next F-Type is only expected to enter production in three years’ time, the lack of a suitable platform could be the biggest hindrance as the current model’s all-aluminium D6a architecture was born out of the X150, the internal moniker for the second generation XK that the F-Type replaced in 2013.

At present, it would therefore seem that Jaguar’s recent partnership signing with BMW could result in the F-Type using one of Munich’s platform, especially as the rumoured hybrid switch will work in favour of the next i8 that is expected to become an all-electric model.

Another likely platform is Jaguar’s own D7 used in a variety of models such as the I-Pace (D7e), F-Pace, XE and XF (D7a), though this looks set to be curbed as extensive re-engineering would be required in order for it to be deemed suitable. Coventry’s recent financial quarter slump of £396-million (R7 314 390 139) is however likely to infringe on the platform’s re-developing, meaning that the F-Type, which will have its engines supplied by Munich according to reports, will also have German underpinnings in an attempt to cut costs.

