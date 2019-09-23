More aggressively styled, facelift Renault Kwid leaks

Despite having been extensively panned for its poor safety credentials, the ever popular Renault Kwid has been spied sporting a dramatically restyled makeover ahead of its market debut in India next month.

Pictured by a number of Indian web forums standing on the factory floor next to the Triber MPV, the majority of the changes have taken place up front where the Kwid now takes after the City K-ZE concept shown in Shanghai earlier this year.

As part of the restyled facia, the Kwid gains a new grille and deeper front air dam, while the headlights are now split with the design also resembling that of the Citroën C3. At rear, the light clusters have been mildly tweaked, which seemingly represents the sole change.

Given that the model pictured is the top-spec Climber, it once again boasts unique aesthetic details such as the satin silver faux rear diffuser and gun metal roof rails complete with orange detailing.

Although no images of the interior was revealed, reports are that the Kwid will get the same eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the Triber, the 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display on top-spec models, the same steering wheel and possibly the same four airbag count with ABS and EBD included.

Up front, the Kwid will remain unchanged and offer an unchanged engine range made up of the 0.8 that produces 40 kW and the bigger 1.0-litre that punches out 53 kW. Expect transmissions to consist out of a five-speed manual or the rotary dial five-speed automated manual (AMT).

Whereas pricing for the Kwid commences at Rs 330 000 (R69 382) for the 0.8 base model and rises to Rs 513 000 (R107 858) for the 1.0 RxT (O) AMT, the facelift model will likely come with a price bump that could pricing up to between Rs 350 000 (R73 587) and Rs 530 000 (R111 432), although at present, this has been not been confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.