Fan forum leaks BMW M2 CS’ alleged details

In what is likely to be the swansong for the current F22 generation BMW 2 Series based M2, an online forum has divulged rumoured details of the all-new M2 CS.

Reportedly due to debuted at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November, the CS, which has been making the rounds online in pre-production form at the Nürburgring for several months, has allegedly already been shown at a VIP event in Belgium according to motor1.com, but with its details now leaked thanks to a bimmerpost.com member.

In essence, the CS’ exterior differences, compared to the M2 Competition (pictured), will consist of a carbon fibre bonnet, roof, mirror caps, bootlid spoiler, front splitter and diffuser, a chrome M2 badge on the boot, red brake calipers, M alloy wheels, the M Performance exhaust and a choice of four colours; Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Hockenheim Silver and Misano Blue.

The interior meanwhile will also be upgraded to feature Alcantara inserts on the seats, doors, dashboard and centre console, carbon fibre look inlays, CS badges, Merino or possibly Dakota leather trimmed M4 Competition seats with red stitching, an optional Alcantara steering wheel and a fixed rear seat.

According to the forum member, the CS will cut some 50 kg off of the M2 Competition’s weight and tick the scales at 1 500 kg and 1 575 kg depending on the transmission, which, like its sibling, will be a six-speed manual or the seven-speed M DCT.

Anticipated to be fitted with the M Adaptive suspension and optional carbon ceramic brakes, the 3.0-litre turbocharged N55 straight-six engine will be retained, but boosted from 302 kW in the M2 Competition to 331 kW, the same as the outgoing M3 and M4 Competition. Expect the 0-100 km/h dash to be completed in less than four seconds.

