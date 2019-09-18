This is it: Toyota Quantum VX officially detailed

Earlier today (18 September), The Citizen published exclusive images of the all-new Toyota Quantum VX that had leaked onto social media via a dealership’s official Facebook page. Now, Toyota has formally released details of its interpretation of the Australian market Granvia.

As mentioned, the VX slots-in above the mid-range GL and receives a redesigned front-end made-up of a restyled chrome grille, wider lower airdam and chrome fog light surrounds, LED Auto High Beam headlights, chrome door handles, electrically folding heated mirrors with chrome caps, chrome strips at the base of the doors, 17-inch alloy wheels and chrome detailing on the tailgate.

Providing seating for nine and not six as previously indicated, the VX’s arrangement comes in a 2+2+2+3 layout with the second and third rows boasting captain-style chairs complete with electrically fold-out ottoman leg rests, while the fourth row sports a bench setup with a 60/40 split rear back.

Additionally equipped with wood detailing and blue ambient lighting, the VX’s list of standard equipment consists of a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and satellite navigation, dual sliding electric doors, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, Adaptive Cruise Control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rain sense wipers and a tilt/telescopically adjustable steering column.

Adding to this is a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, electric front windows, a 12-speaker sound system, rear sunblind, automatic air-conditioning, auto lock/unlock doors and partial leather seats with the steering wheel and gear lever featuring full leather trim.

On the safety front, the VX boasts Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Assist Control, nine airbags, Lane Keeping Assist, Vehicle Stability Control and Trailer Sway Control.

Up front, power comes from the same 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine as the Quantum, Hilux and Fortuner but like the former, detuned from 130 kW to the same 115 kW as the 14-seat GL. Torque is kept unchanged at 420 Nm with drive going to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Claimed fuel consumption is 8.7 L/100 km with dimensions of 5 300 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 210 mm, height of 1 990 mm and width of 1 970 mm. Ground clearance is rated at 175 mm with the VX ticking the scales at 2 720 kg.

Aimed at the Hyundai H-1, Volkswagen T6 Caravelle and the Ford Transit Custom, the Quantum VX is priced higher than initially predicted with a sticker of R843 600 that includes a three year/100 000 km warranty and a nine service/90 000 km service plan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.