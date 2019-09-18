Tokyo bound all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 rendered

With mostly speculative reports having emerged of the long awaited Toyota Land Cruiser 300, a fresh report from Japan has shed more light on the design of the iconic off-roader.

According to Best Car, the 300, based on a series of renders, will feature an evolutionary design all around whilst retaining the same silhouette as the 200 (pictured). Although no images or details of the interior has been disclosed, expect it to be largely different from the 200’s and maybe incorporate elements from certain Lexus models.

The biggest change is however set for underneath the bonnet where a diesel engine, in Japan at least, has been ruled out for the first time in well over four decades and a V8 for the first in 11 years. As per pervious reports, the Japanese Domestic Market 300 will have its motivation come from the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged badged 3.4-litre V6 hybrid motor that powers the Lexus LS 500h.

Combined to a unique automatic gearbox known as Multi Stage Hybrid that consists out of a four-speed automatic paired to a CVT for an effective 10-speed setup, the V6 will produce 257kW/490Nm, down on the LS’ 294kW/650Nm, and according to Toyota, consume unleaded at a rate of ten litres per 100 km.

Still expected to ride on a body-on frame platform and retaining long standing Land Cruiser traits such as the low range gearbox, the 300 could still come with the option of a diesel engine for markets outside Japan and North America, though also with an electric motor.

At present, the Land Cruiser 300 is anticipated to make its world debut at the Tokyo Motor Show next month with sale in Japan commencing in 2020.

