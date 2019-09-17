Ferrari Dino revival plans put off for now

Ferrari has put plans for a revived version of the iconic Dino on hold for now, though without pulling plug on it completely.

While an alleged, mildly disguised prototype was spotted just over two years masquerading as a 488 GTB, the Prancing Horse’s Chief Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, told Britain’s Autocar that while the project is not dead, “it’s certainly not something that we’re planning shortly”.

Initially, it was reported that the Dino would replace the California T as Maranello’s entry-level model, though this was eventually scrapped when the Portofino debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show two years ago.

According to the report, the Dino, which could have used a V6 engine, allegedly a more powerful version of the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 powering the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Verde (QV), would have formed part of Ferrari’s strategy to introduce 15 new models by 2022, with its place now having been taken by the SF90 Stradale (pictured).

“Our product line-up is basically trying to redesign our positioning, but we don’t feel there is a need for an entry-price [model] in our product range, and we plan to remain consistent with what we already declared we want to do,” Galliera said.

