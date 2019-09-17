Next BMW 7 Series will give M Performance the plug

The next generation BMW 7 Series will reportedly spawn a dedicated M Performance PHEV model when it debuts next year or in 2021.

While it was reported last month that the all-new, internally designated G70 will feature an-electric model called the i7 that will produce in the region of 485 kW and have an estimated range of 700 km, the latest claim form the BMW Blog alleges that a new performance model is being planned, bearing the M750Le moniker.

Accordingly, the M750Le will utilise the existing 3.0-litre B58 straight-six engine also used in the Toyota Supra, but with the addition of an electric motor that will result in a combined system output of 410kW/800Nm.

At the same time, a lower-spec model, the 745Le PHEV, will also come into being, powered by the same engine and electric motor, albeit tuned to produce between 331 kW and 351 kW.

While conventional internal combustion engines will continue in the form of the petrol powered 730i and 740i, and the diesel engine 735d, all will have an electric motor of sorts for a mild-hybrid configuration.

