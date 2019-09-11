New Hyundai i10 gets sportier in Frankfurt

Having teased the new Atos last week, Hyundai South Africa has so far remained mum on announcing whether the outgoing Grand i10 will be replaced by the all-new European-spec model, or the Grand i10 Nios unveiled in India last month. In the meantime, the South Korean automaker has revealed a sporty N Line version of the former at the Frankfurt Motor Show that will go on sale on the Old Continent next year.

Externally, the N Line follows the i20, i30 and Tucson derivatives in mainly receiving a unique bodykit and grille, redesigned bumpers, LED daytime running lights, red i10 badge, a faux rear diffuser and front skidplate, model exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels, N Line badges and a choice of six colours.

Subtle revisions to the interior comes courtesy of alloy pedals, sport seats, red air vent surrounds and an N branded leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever with red stitching.

Unlike the standard i10, the N Line’s engine options have been tweaked in that the 62kW/118Nm normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol motor has been relegated to the entry-level option in place of the 49kW/96Nm 1.0-litre triple, with the flagship being the 1.0 T-GDI that punches out 74kW/172Nm.

While the former is outfitted with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual (AMT), the force-fed one-litre comes with exclusively paired to the manual.

