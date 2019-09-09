Facelift Audi A5 unveiled alongside V6 TDI powered S5

Just over two years into its lifecycle, Audi has given the second generation A5 and its performance offshoot, the S5, a mid-life revision ahead of their respective debuts at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Aesthetically, the external updates consists of a flatter Singleframe grille now with a honeycomb pattern, standard LED headlights across the range with Matrix LED or Laser lights optional, slits underneath the bonnet, a redesigned front bumper with wider side vents, a new diffuser at the rear and 12 colour options including a new District Green Metallic hue.

Like on the recently launched Q3, the A5 will come in three trim levels; base, Advanced and S line with the latter pair brining their own assortment of unique trim pieces both externally and on the inside. As before, three bodystyles are offered; coupe, cabriolet and Sportback.

At launch, a special Edition 1 variant of the coupe and Sportback will be available outfitted in three colours; Quantum Grey, Daytona Grey Pearl or Distinct Green Metallic with Brilliant Black detailing. In the case of the cabriolet, the fabric roof can be opened and closed in 15 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h, and comes with acoustic sound insulation to improve refinement. Boot space is rated at 370-litres.

Inside, the A5 follows the A1 and A4 in receiving the new freestanding 10.1-inch MMI infotainment with the Volkswagen Group’s third generation processor, which boasts updated graphics, natural language control, MMI Navigation Plus and Audi Connect. Retained is the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster while a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system can be specified from the options list.

Up front, the A5’s range of engines will consist out of the venerable 2.0 TFSI and 2.0 TDI motors in various states of tune, as well as the 3.0 TDI V6 in two outputs. In models producing upwards of 140 kW, both the S sport suspensionand Drive Select system will be standard, while four of the engines in question will come with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Joining the S4, S6 and S7, the S5, while coming with the S line paraphernalia as standard, swaps the 3.0 TFSI motor for a higher tuned version of the 3.0 TDI that pumps out 255kW/700Nm.

One of the models to receive a mild-hybrid system, the S5 will only be available as a coupe or Sportback and with the amount of twist being sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. As ever, both are limited to 250 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking five seconds.

Outside Europe however, the S5 will retain the aforementioned 3.0 TFSI that produces 260kW/500Nm, mated to the eight-speed Tiptronic ‘box with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 4.7 seconds, and the top speed being limited to 250 km/h.

Going on sale in Germany in the European autumn, pricing for the A5 will commence at €42 900 (R695 474) for the base 45 TFSI Coupe while the S5 Coupe kicks-off €66 500 (R1 078 066). Local specification is yet to be confirmed, but expect the S5 to continue with the petrol engine as indicated.

