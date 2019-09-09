Mitsubishi COO declines commenting on Evo revival claims

The speculation surrounding Mitsubishi’s seemingly undecided decision on the future of its iconic Evolution moniker has taken another twist with the marque’s recently appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) suggesting that the nomenclature might lay dormant for the next few years.

In June, it was reported that the Evo could return in 2021 as a hatchback or sedan based on alliance partner Nissan-Renault’s CMF-C/D platform, and powered by a 255kW/433Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged engine incorporating a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Subsequently, Japan’s Best Car claimed earlier this month that the Evo will in fact debut in Tokyo next month as a production versions of the highly controversial e-Evolution concept SUV that bowed in the Japanese capital two years ago.

Despite not commenting on the claims outright, Mitsubishi COO Ashwani Gupta, speaking to Australian media last week, said that while the concepts does exist and that the three diamonds makes the most of it to “extract what is meaningful to the customer and meaningful to the business”, it has decided to introduce a new engine for the updated ASX that will serve as its performance motor Down Under.

“The ASX 2.4-litre has come from somewhere. That category of customer is asking for a performance engine and we came up with the 2.4-litre (engine). These kind of strategies we always do and we come up with the right specification which the customer is aspiring for,” caradvice.com.au quoted him as saying.

“Maybe three years or four years (ago) the ASX customer was not expecting a 2.4-litre engine and was happy with a 2.0-litre”.

Available in the North American-spec ASX that carrier the Outlander Sport designation, the 2.4-litre motor pumps out 125kW/226Nm versus the 110kW/197Nm of the standard 2.0-litre model.

At present, it remains to be seen whether this engine will come to South Africa when the refreshed ASX makes its eventual debut in 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.