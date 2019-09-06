Hyundai begins teasing revived Atos

Hyundai South Africa has kicked-off its teaser campaign for the all-new Atos by releasing a crossword puzzle on its twitter page asking followers to identify the model partially hidden behind the words.

Unveiled in India last October as the revived Santro, the Atos will fill the position at the entry point of the South Korean automaker’s local model line-up left vacant when the i10 was discontinued in February last year, with motivation set to come from a 1.1-litre petrol engine making 50kW/99Nm.

In India, the Santro is offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual (AMT), but expect only the former with the role of the self-shifter likely to be occupied by a torque converter five-speed ‘box. Combined fuel consumption for the manual is a claimed 4.9 L/100 km.

Whereas the Santro range consists out of four trim levels; Era Executive, Magna, Sportz and Asta, the Atos range will likely be more limited and pricier depending on the spec level. In India, pricing for the Santro kicks-off at Rs 467 000 (R96 197) for the Era Executive and ends at Rs 611 000 (R125 859) for the Sportz AMT, but expect local sticker prices to be around the R150 000 mark as those of the Grand i10 starts at R171 900.

