Ford Ranger Wildtrak gets even more wild Down Under

Seemingly not content with the revived FX4 launched towards the end of last month, Ford Australia has now unveiled the most extreme looking, non-Raptor version of the Ranger to date in the form of the Wildtrak X.

While the nomenclature made its debut in Europe last year, the Aussie-spec Wildtrak X’s exterior garnish is much more extensive with the reported $6 000 (R60 726) worth of extras only adding $2 000 (R20 242) to the sticker price of the existing Wildtrak.

As its name indicates, the Wildtrak X slots-in above its sibling and the Raptor and comes with a black nudge bar with an integrated LED light bar, black wheel arch cladding, a snorkel, blacked-out grille, door handles and lower front bumper, Wildtrak X decals at the base of the front doors and 18-inch black alloy wheels with a 35 mm offset.

No changes have taken inside or indeed on the specification front. The same applies up front where the Wildtrak X will have the option of the 147kW/470Nm five-cylinder 3.2 TDCI engine paired to the six-speed automatic gearbox, or the 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder teamed to the 10-speed automatic ‘box co-developed with General Motors.

Like the FX4 which will have a limited production run of 1 000 units, the Wildtrak X will see a similar allocation with pricing from $65 290 (R660 809) for the 3.2 and $66 790 (R675 991) for the twin-blown 2.0-litre.

At present, the Wildtrak X, like the FX4, is restricted to Australia and not expected to arrive in South Africa, though this could change towards the end of the year or in 2020.

