Motoring News 2.9.2019 04:52 pm

August new vehicle sales dive as exports post new month high

South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued on the downwards spiral in August with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) posting 5.1% drop from last year’s 47 977 units, to this year’s 46 077.

Individual segments were mixed with new passenger vehicle sales ending the month 7.6% weaker on 29 075 from 31 456, while light commercial vehicles posted a hat-trick of gains by improving 0.5% from 13 970 to 14 041.

The market for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles also differed with the former increasing by 6.6% to settle at 740 units, while the latter dropped by 9.6% to end the month on 1 681 units sold.

For the third straight month, exports not only soared but posted a new monthly record of 44 566 units, a jump of 37.8% from the 32 341 exported last year.

 

AUGUST TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS
1 Toyota Hilux 3 565
2 Nissan NP200 2 301
3 Ford Ranger 2 295
4 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 252
5 Volkswagen Polo 2 124
6 Toyota HiAce 1 578
7 Isuzu D-Max 1 133
8 Renault Kwid 1 098
9 Toyota Fortuner 811
10 Datsun Go/Go+ 806
11 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 800
12 Ford Figo 758
13 Hyundai Grand i10 750
14 Ford EcoSport 658
15 Hyundai i20 658
16 Kia Picanto 635
17 Suzuki Swift 663
18 Toyota Etios 623
19 Toyota RAV4 586
20 Toyota Corolla Quest 579
21 Volkswagen Tiguan 574
22 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540
23 Renault Sandero 537
24 Hyundai Tucson 425
25 BMW 3 Series 381
26 Toyota Avanza 358
27 Mazda CX-5 349
28 Mazda CX-3 333
29 Volkswagen Golf 322
30 Kia Rio 308
31 Toyota Yaris 302
32 Renault Duster 288
33 Mahindra Pik-Up 281
34 Kia Sportage 277
35 Nissan Almera 276
36 Renault Clio 263
37 Toyota Land Cruiser 253
38 Hyundai Creta 244
39 Ford Everest 240
40 Hyundai H100 234
41 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 218
42 Volkswagen T6 196
43 Toyota Corolla 195
44 Volkswagen Caddy 193
45 Mazda2 192
46 Suzuki Ignis 188
47 Nissan X-Trail 187
48 Hyundai Accent 178
49 Volkswagen Amarok 178
50 Nissan Micra Active 175

