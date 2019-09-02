August new vehicle sales dive as exports post new month high

Individual segments were mixed with new passenger vehicle sales ending the month 7.6% weaker on 29 075 from 31 456, while light commercial vehicles posted a hat-trick of gains by improving 0.5% from 13 970 to 14 041.
The market for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles also differed with the former increasing by 6.6% to settle at 740 units, while the latter dropped by 9.6% to end the month on 1 681 units sold.
For the third straight month, exports not only soared but posted a new monthly record of 44 566 units, a jump of 37.8% from the 32 341 exported last year.
AUGUST TOP 50 BEST SELLERS
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Toyota Hilux
|3 565
|2
|Nissan NP200
|2 301
|3
|Ford Ranger
|2 295
|4
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|2 252
|5
|Volkswagen Polo
|2 124
|6
|Toyota HiAce
|1 578
|7
|Isuzu D-Max
|1 133
|8
|Renault Kwid
|1 098
|9
|Toyota Fortuner
|811
|10
|Datsun Go/Go+
|806
|11
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|800
|12
|Ford Figo
|758
|13
|Hyundai Grand i10
|750
|14
|Ford EcoSport
|658
|15
|Hyundai i20
|658
|16
|Kia Picanto
|635
|17
|Suzuki Swift
|663
|18
|Toyota Etios
|623
|19
|Toyota RAV4
|586
|20
|Toyota Corolla Quest
|579
|21
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|574
|22
|Volkswagen Polo Sedan
|540
|23
|Renault Sandero
|537
|24
|Hyundai Tucson
|425
|25
|BMW 3 Series
|381
|26
|Toyota Avanza
|358
|27
|Mazda CX-5
|349
|28
|Mazda CX-3
|333
|29
|Volkswagen Golf
|322
|30
|Kia Rio
|308
|31
|Toyota Yaris
|302
|32
|Renault Duster
|288
|33
|Mahindra Pik-Up
|281
|34
|Kia Sportage
|277
|35
|Nissan Almera
|276
|36
|Renault Clio
|263
|37
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|253
|38
|Hyundai Creta
|244
|39
|Ford Everest
|240
|40
|Hyundai H100
|234
|41
|Mahindra KUV 100 NXT
|218
|42
|Volkswagen T6
|196
|43
|Toyota Corolla
|195
|44
|Volkswagen Caddy
|193
|45
|Mazda2
|192
|46
|Suzuki Ignis
|188
|47
|Nissan X-Trail
|187
|48
|Hyundai Accent
|178
|49
|Volkswagen Amarok
|178
|50
|Nissan Micra Active
|175
