August new vehicle sales dive as exports post new month high

Individual segments were mixed with new passenger vehicle sales ending the month 7.6% weaker on 29 075 from 31 456, while light commercial vehicles posted a hat-trick of gains by improving 0.5% from 13 970 to 14 041.

The market for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles also differed with the former increasing by 6.6% to settle at 740 units, while the latter dropped by 9.6% to end the month on 1 681 units sold.

For the third straight month, exports not only soared but posted a new monthly record of 44 566 units, a jump of 37.8% from the 32 341 exported last year.

AUGUST TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Toyota Hilux 3 565 2 Nissan NP200 2 301 3 Ford Ranger 2 295 4 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 252 5 Volkswagen Polo 2 124 6 Toyota HiAce 1 578 7 Isuzu D-Max 1 133 8 Renault Kwid 1 098 9 Toyota Fortuner 811 10 Datsun Go/Go+ 806 11 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 800 12 Ford Figo 758 13 Hyundai Grand i10 750 14 Ford EcoSport 658 15 Hyundai i20 658 16 Kia Picanto 635 17 Suzuki Swift 663 18 Toyota Etios 623 19 Toyota RAV4 586 20 Toyota Corolla Quest 579 21 Volkswagen Tiguan 574 22 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540 23 Renault Sandero 537 24 Hyundai Tucson 425 25 BMW 3 Series 381 26 Toyota Avanza 358 27 Mazda CX-5 349 28 Mazda CX-3 333 29 Volkswagen Golf 322 30 Kia Rio 308 31 Toyota Yaris 302 32 Renault Duster 288 33 Mahindra Pik-Up 281 34 Kia Sportage 277 35 Nissan Almera 276 36 Renault Clio 263 37 Toyota Land Cruiser 253 38 Hyundai Creta 244 39 Ford Everest 240 40 Hyundai H100 234 41 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 218 42 Volkswagen T6 196 43 Toyota Corolla 195 44 Volkswagen Caddy 193 45 Mazda2 192 46 Suzuki Ignis 188 47 Nissan X-Trail 187 48 Hyundai Accent 178 49 Volkswagen Amarok 178 50 Nissan Micra Active 175

