Motoring News 2.9.2019 10:37 am

Demand the key factor for Lexus LFA replacement

Charl Bosch

The Vice President of Lexus has indicated that demand will result in it considering a replacement for the LFA.

Speaking to Autocar about the marque’s first full electric model due to bow at the Tokyo Motor Show next month, Koji Sato remarked that while no plans are currently in place for a LFA follow-up, a strong request could put such a model back on the drawing board.

“I love it but we need your help. We need strong requests for a new LFA from the media. This can help us proceed,” he said.

Unveiled towards the end of 2009 with production wrapping-up in 2012 after 500 units, the LFA came powered by a normally aspirated 4.8-litre V10 making 412kW/480Nm that resulted in a top speed of 325 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds

Towards the end of its lifecycle, a limited run Nürburgring edition debuted with a bespoke aerodynamics package, extensive use of carbon fibre, upgraded suspension and power lifted to 420 kW with the overall performance being unchanged. Only 50 units were built.

