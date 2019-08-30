Subaru Impreza goes under the knife… in Japan only

Applied to both sedan and the hatchback, the updates consists out of a redesigned front bumper and tweaked grille, larger side air intakes with chrome detailing on higher spec models, new alloy wheels and slightly restyled taillights on the sedan.

Although the automaker has remained mum on the changes inside, it has confirmed the standard fitment of its EyeSight range of driver assistance system, now dubbed EyeSight Touring, which includes Auto High Beam Assist, automatic tilting mirrors when reversing, a grille mounted front camera and automatic assistance for the steering, brakes and throttle.

Details surrounding any revisions made underneath the bonnet have also been withheld where the Japanese Domestic Market Impreza is offered with a choice of two normally aspirated petrol engines, both mated to a Lineartronic CVT; a 1.6 developing 85kW/148Nm and a 2.0-litre outputting 113kW/196Nm. As ever, the brand’s rally derived Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive is standard across the range.

While sales are slated to start in Japan towards the end of this year, no details about export market were announced.

