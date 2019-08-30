Motoring News 30.8.2019 11:45 am

Plug-in hybrid, South Africa bound BMW X5 revealed with more charge

Charl Bosch

BMW has re-introduced its plug-in hybrid ‘e’ model to the X5 range in the form of the new xDrive 45e heading for South Africa later this year.

Bringing the petrol fuelled X5 range to three after the xDrive 40i and the xDrive 50i, the 45e replaces the previous 40e and also swaps the four-cylinder engine for a bigger six-cylinder combined with a more powerful electric motor.

Displacing 3.0-litres, the turbocharged straight-six produces the same 250kW/450Nm as the 40i, but combines this with a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 83 kW, meaning a combined system output of 290kW/600Nm.

Paired to the carryover eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, the 45e will dash from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, 1.2 seconds faster than the 40e, and reach a limited top speed of 235 km/h. According to BMW, the all-electric range is 97 km/h with emissions free driving possible at speeds up to 135 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 1.7 L/100 km with emissions of 39 g/km.

As mentioned, the 45e will make its local market debut in the fourth quarter of 2019 with pricing set yet to be confirmed then, however, expect it to slot-in between xDrive 30d M Sport that retails from R1 253 196 and the M50d priced from R1 502 582.

