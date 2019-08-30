Mercedes-Benz GLB joins AMG-tuned 35 family

Joining the A35 and CLA 35 as the third of AMG’s 35 models, the GLB comes powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that punches out 225kW/400Nm, which is send to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. According to AMG, the GLB 35 will complete the 0-100 km/h dash in 5.2 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

Externally, the 35’s aesthetic changes are prominent in that it receives the Panamericana grille, a first for any 35 model, a revised front apron, black cladding around the wheel arches and at the base of the doors, silver detailing around the rear diffuser and standard 19-inch, five-spoke AMG light alloy wheels finished in high sheen Tantalum Grey with up to 21-inches being optional. Available as an option, the Night Package adds a gloss black finish on the front splitter and rear apron, while the aforementioned exhausts receive a chrome black finish.

Inside, the AMG touches includes sports seats finished in black Artico man-made leather and Dinamica micro-fibres, AMG specific graphics for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (Classic, Sport and Supersport), red seat belts, sports steering wheel trimmed in perforated Nappa leather with red top-stitching, galvanised gear shift paddles and from the options list, the AMG Performance steering wheel.

In addition to the performance optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the GLB 35 has been extensively reworked underneath with the fitment of the AMG suspension, redesigned steering knuckles and front axle control arms, a model specific rear subframe, recalibrated steering and the vented AMG Performance perforated brakes utilising a silver four-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear with the discs measuring 350 mm and 330 mm respectively.

Like the regular GLB, the 35 will once again provide seating for seven and further feature the AMG Dynamic Select system with five modes integrated under two umbrella settings; Basic that consist of Slippery and Comfort modes, and Advanced made up of the Sport mode. The remaining Sport+ and Individual settings are however not grouped.

Rounding the 35’s dynamics attributes off, buyers can also specify the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension system from the options list that adds three modes of its own accord; Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

More than likely set to make its public debut in Frankfurt next month, sales of the GLB 35 will commence towards the end of the year of Europe, but expect it to only go on sale next year if given the green light for South Africa.

