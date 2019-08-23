Suzuki XL6 debuts in India as plusher Ertiga

Aimed at the likes of the Honda BR-V, the Mahindra Marazzo and the segment leading Toyota Innova Crysta, the XL6 comes underpinned by the same platform as the Ertiga, but with a 2/2/3 seating layout with the middle row boasting captain’s style chairs.

Like its sibling and the Swift, the XL6 will be made by the Japanese automaker’s Maruti division with aesthetics changes consisting out of a restyled grille and LED headlights bearing similarities to the Toyota Land Cruiser 200, a faux silver front skidplate, black plastic cladding around the doors, on the bumper and around the wheel arches, a faux diffuser, redesigned rear bumper and a choice of six colours; Nexa Blue, Arctic White Pearl, Brave Khaki Pearl, Auburn Red Metallic Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic and Premium Silver Metallic.

Set to be sold through Maruti’s Nexa dealership chain, the XL6 will be offered in two trim levels starting off with the Zeta, which features items such as the seven-inch SmartPlay Audio infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, a four-speaker sound system, cruise control, 15-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electric windows all around and push-button start.

The next step-up Alpha gains a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, reverse camera and auto on/off headlights, while all automatic models feature Hill Start Assist and Electronic Stability Program.

Measuring 4 445 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 740 mm, height of 1 700 mm and width of 1 775 mm, the XL6 comes in at 50 mm overall, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than the Ertiga, with Suzuki claiming a total boot space of 209-litres with all six seats up and 692-litres with the second and third rows down.

Up front, the XL6 makes use of the same 1.5-litre K15B engine as the Ertiga and Ciaz with rated outputs of 77kW/138Nm, paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.2 L/100 km for the former and 5.6 L/100 km for the latter.

At present, it remains to be seen whether Suzuki Auto South Africa will bring the XL6 to market.

PRICING

XL6 1.5 Zeta – INR 979 689 (R208 071)

XL6 1.5 Zeta AT – INR 1 036 189 (R22 0071)

XL6 1.5 Alpha – INR 1 089 689 (R231 433)

XL6 1.5 Alpha AT – INR 1 146 189 (R243 433)

