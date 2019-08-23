Volkswagen Amarok goes Canyon trekking

Announced back in May, the Canyon joins the Dark Label added in December as the newest aesthetically enhanced version of Wolfsburg’s pick-up, albeit with more power.

Externally, the Canyon comes with black wheel arch extensions, matte black door handles, a chrome/black grille, 17-inch Aragua alloy wheels, partial chrome mirror caps, a matte black sports bar, matte black side steps and a choice of five colours; Candy White, Deep Black Pearlescent, Reflex Silver Metallic, Mojawe Beige Metallic, Indium Grey Metallic and a bespoke Honey Orange Metallic hue.

Inside, the special touches consist of partial leather seats with Honey Orange stitching, a black roofliner, Canyon embroidered floor mats, stainless pedals and Honey Orange stitching on the seatbelts and steering wheel.

Despite sitting above the Dark Label, the Canyon falls below the flagship Extreme model but still come with items such as bi-xenon headlights, climatronic air-conditioning, the 6.5-inch Composition Media infotainment system, a six-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB, front and rear parking sensors with a reverse camera, heated and folding electric mirrors and Hill Start Assist.

From the options list, buyers can opt for the larger 9.2-inch Discover Media system that adds satellite navigation (R20 579) and the so-called Winter Pack at R5 044 that features heated front seats and wiper nozzles.

The biggest change from the Dark Label is up front though where the Canyon swaps the 132kW/420Nm 2.0 BiTDI engine for the 3.0 TDI V6 that produces 165kW/550Nm. Mated to the eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive sending the amount of twist to all four wheels, the Canyon will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds and reach a top speed of 193 km/h.

Like with the rest of the Amarok range, the Canyon comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty and a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Amarok 2.0 TDI Comfortline – R546 700

Amarok 2.0 TDI Comfortline 4Motion – R609 100

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline – R583 500

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline Tiptronic – R603 000

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion – R640 400

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion Tiptronic – R659 800

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline Plus Tiptronic – R661 200

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Highline Plus 4Motion Tiptronic – R718 200

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Dark Label 4Motion Tiptronic – R695 800

Amarok 2.0 BiTDI Extreme 4Motion Tiptronic – R752 000

Amarok 3.0 TDI Highline 4Motion Tiptronic – R745 100

Amarok 3.0 TDI Canyon 4Motion Tiptronic – R799 000

Amarok 3.0 TDI Highline Plus 4Motion Tiptronic – R801 700

Amarok 3.0 TDI Extreme 4Motion Tiptronic – R837 500

