Controversial BAIC B40 Plus unveiled ahead of 2020 market launch

Destined to arrive in South Africa next year, the B40, known as the BJ40L in China, takes more than a few styling hints from the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited despite BAIC referring to the looks as ‘distinctive’.

Said to have been designed to “tackle the toughest South African terrain”, the five-door only B40 Plus measures 4 630 mm in overall length with a height of 1 861 mm, wheelbase of 2 730 mm and width of 1 843 mm with a claimed ground clearance of 220 mm, selectable four-wheel-drive with an electronic low-range ‘box and respective approach and departure angles of 37 and 31 degrees plus a breakover of 23 degrees.

With South Africa set to be first right-hand-drive market for the B40 Plus, BAIC will offer it with a single powertrain option; a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that, in China, produces 145kW/270Nm, and which effectively rates as a development of the H engine once used by Saab. Transmission options consist out of a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Depending on the trim level, standard spec will include items such as 17-inch alloy wheels, a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three display options; Classic, Speed and Track and, like the Wrangler, a folding windscreen and ability to have the roof completely removed.

More details and pricing will be revealed closer to the B40 Plus’ local launch date.

