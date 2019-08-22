New BMW 7 Series officially priced

The new exterior design of the luxury sedan showcases its prestige and status more vividly than ever. And on the inside, sumptuous leather trim with extended quilting and optimised acoustic comfort, not to mention the digital display grouping of instrument cluster and Control Display, the BMW Operating System 7.0 and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, set new benchmarks in wellbeing and comfort on the move.

The choice of power units includes petrol and diesel engines with six, eight and twelve cylinders, as well as an all-new plug-in hybrid drive system. Topping the range is the 6.6-litre V12 engine at the heart of the M760Li xDrive, which produces 430kW of power and 850Nm of torque

The 750Li xDrive features a newly developed V8 engine with 4.4-litre displacement and maximum output raised by 60kW to 390kW/750Nm. The highly efficient six-cylinder petrol engine with a 3.0-litre displacement in the 740Li delivers 250kW/450Nm. The 195kW/620Nm engine for the 730Ld represents the first step on the diesel ladder for the new 7 Series.

The plug-in hybrid variant features a specially adapted six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and a more advanced high-voltage battery. As a result, the system can unleash a combined output of 290kW/450Nm with the Driving Experience Control switch set to SPORT mode. The electric range is between 50 and 58km.

For the first time in South Africa, the 7 Series will only be available in long wheelbase bodystyle with the so-called ‘L’ models measuring 5 260 mm as opposed to the 5 120 mm of the regular model.

Inside the new BMW 7 Series, generous levels of space, choice materials, harmoniously coordinated design details and exclusive workmanship combine to create a luxurious ambience refined in every respect.

Exclusive Nappa leather with extended quilting has been added to the options list. The three-dimensional surface structure – en-compassing large expanses of the front and rear seat cushions and backrests, the armrests integrated in the door trim and the centre console – gives the interior an expressive feel.

New to the range of optional interior trim strips are the fine wood variants American Oak Dark with metal inlay and Poplar Grain Metallic Grey high gloss.

Optimised acoustic comfort – achieved via carefully executed refinements around the rear wheel arches, B-pillars and seatbelt outlet covers in the rear of the new 7 Series – help to enhance on-board comfort over long distances. Added to which, the side windows and rear window have thicker glass, either as standard or as part of the Comfort Glass option (depending on the model).

PRICING

740Li – R1 638 400

730d Li – R1 699 400

745Le xDrive – R1 755 300

750Li xDrive – R2 156 700

M760Li xDrive – R2 806 400

M760Li xDrive Excellence – R2 806 400

