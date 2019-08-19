Bugatti unveils 1 600 PS EB110 tribute Centodieci

Build to celebrate the EB110 made from 1991 to 1995, the Centodieci, which means 110 in Italian, rides on the same architecture as the Chiron, which of course replaced the Veyron that in-turn succeeded the aforementioned E110, but which comes with a bespoke body claimed to be “even sportier and more extreme than the Chiron and Divo”.

Boasting a flatter grille, ultra-thin LED headlights, a fixed rear wing and aggressive rear diffuser with an integrated 2+2 exhaust, the Centodieci, like the EB110 Super Sports, comes with a transparent cover that conceals a more powerful version of the famed W16 engine.

While still displacing 8.0-litres, the quad-turbo engine’s power has been upped from 1 103 kW in the Divo to 1 176 kW or 1 600 pferdestarke (PS). Tipping the scales at 20 kg less than the Chiron, the Centodieci will reportedly complete the 0-100 km/h dash in 2.4 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 6.1 seconds and 0-300 km/h in 13.1 seconds with the top speed being limited to 380 km/h.

Limited to just ten models, of which all have been accounted for already, the Centodieci carries a sticker price of €8-million (R136 232 036) and will each be offered in a buyer specific colour.

